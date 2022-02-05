TVS Jupiter can now be bought in the budget of 25 to 35 thousand, the company will get guarantee and warranty plan

If you also like TVS Jupiter but could not buy it due to low budget, then know here the details of the offer to buy it at half price.

In the two wheeler sector of the country, there is a wide range of scooters with attractive designs and long mileage, whose price starts from Rs.

In which today we are talking about TVS Jupiter, which is the best selling mileage scooter of its company, the starting price of TVS Jupiter is Rs 66,998, which becomes Rs 77,773 on going to its top variant.

If you do not have such a big budget to buy it from the showroom, then here you can know the complete details of taking it home at half price, but before knowing this offer, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this scooter.

Talking about the engine and power of TVS Jupiter, it has been given in 109.7 cc single cylinder engine. Based on fuel injected technology, this engine generates power of 7.88 PS and peak torque of 8.8 Nm.

Talking about the braking system of this scooter, the company has given a disc brake in its front wheel with a drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that this Jupiter gives a mileage of 64 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of TVS Jupiter, now you know the complete details of the offer to buy this scooter at half price.

BIKES24 has posted the TVS Jupiter on its site, whose model is 2015 and its price has been kept at Rs 34 thousand.

The company is offering a plan of one year warranty and seven days money back guarantee on the purchase of this scooter.

The TVS Jupiter is listed in the used bike section on BIKEDEKHO with the 2015 model priced at Rs 30,000.

This TVS Jupiter has been posted on the DROOM website, whose model is 2015 and its price has been kept at Rs 25,610, with which the company is also providing loan facility.

After looking at the three options mentioned here and reading the complete details, you can buy any of the three keeping in mind your budget, preference and need.