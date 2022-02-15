TVS Jupiter will be available here for only 31 thousand with loan, guarantee and warranty, if you do not like it, return it to the company

If you want to buy TVS Jupiter at half price, then read here about the offers where you are getting attractive plans on this scooter.

The scooter segment of two wheelers is quite large like the bike segment, which has a wide range of scooters from mileage scooters to premium features. One of these mileage scooters is TVS Jupiter which is preferred for its low price and long mileage. goes.

If you like TVS Jupiter and buy it from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 66,998 to Rs 77,773.

But after reading the offers mentioned here, you can buy this scooter with a guaranteed warranty plan in a budget of just 30 thousand rupees and take it home.

But before knowing those offers, you should know the complete details of the features, mileage and specification of this scooter. Talking about the engine and power of TVS Jupiter, the company has given a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine in this scooter which generates power of 7.88 PS and peak torque of 8.8 Nm.

Talking about the braking system of TVS Jupiter scooter, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given.

Regarding the mileage of TVS Jupiter, the company claims that it gives a mileage of up to 64 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of TVS Jupiter, you know the complete details of the offers available on this scooter so that you can choose the right option for you.

BIKES24 has posted the 2016 model of this TVS Jupiter for sale at a price of Rs 31,000. On purchasing this scooter, the company is giving one year warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions.

The 2014 model of TVS Jupiter has been posted on the BIKEDEKHO website for sale priced at Rs 30,000 and does not come with any offers.

The 2016 model of TVS Jupiter has been posted on the DROOM website for sale priced at Rs 28,000 and comes with finance and EMI plans.

After seeing the three options given here and reading their details, you can choose any of these three options according to your budget and preference.