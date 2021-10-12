TVS Jupiter with 64 kmpl mileage will be available with full year warranty at half the price, if you do not like it, return to the company

Want to buy a mileage scooter but budget is very less so know here, complete plan to take TVS Jupiter home for half price.

During the last two years in the country’s auto sector, apart from bikes, the sale of scooters has also seen a lot. Due to which companies like Hero, TVS, Honda, Suzuki and Yamaha have launched a long range of different models of their scooters in the market.

If you also want to take a scooter but are unable to buy due to low budget, then here we are going to tell the complete details of that offer.

In which you will be able to take the TVS Jupiter coming between Rs 65,673 to Rs 75,773 home at just 31 thousand i.e. less than half the price.

But before that, you should know the complete details of the features and specifications of your favorite TVS Jupiter. TVS Jupiter is the best selling scooter of its company, in which the company has given 109.7 cc engine which is based on air-cooled CVTI fuel injection technology.

This engine generates power of 7.88 PS and peak torque of 8.8 Nm. The transmission of this scooter is automatic. Regarding the mileage of the scooter, TVS claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 64 km on one liter of petrol.

After knowing the complete details of the features and specifications of this scooter, now you can also know the offers available on this scooter. This offer has been given by the second hand car buying and selling website CARS24, which has listed it on its site and has kept its price at only 31 thousand rupees.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this scooter is 2016 and its ownership is first. This scooter has covered 39,383 kms so far. Its registration is registered at DL-11 RTO office in Delhi.

On purchasing this scooter, the company is giving one year warranty with certain conditions. Apart from this, the company is also giving a seven-day money back guarantee.

According to this money back guarantee, you can return this scooter to the company if you do not like it or if any defect is found in it within seven days of purchase. After which the company will refund you all your money.