TVS Launches Spider Man and Thor Themed Ntorq 125, Know What’s Special and New Features

If you are also a fan of Marvel series superheroes, then know here the complete details of Ntorq 125 launched by TVS on the theme of two super heroes.

India’s leading automaker TVS Motors has launched two new themed scooters in the new Super Squad Edition of its popular scooter Ntorq 125, which includes the theme of superhero characters like Spider-Man and Thor.

84,850 has launched.

TVS has designed both these scooters with Red-Blue and Black Silver color themes, which reflect both the superheroes, in which, talking about the Spider-Man theme, the spider decal style on its side panels and net decal style on the body. Is.

On the other hand, talking about the Thor edition, in this, the company has also applied the design of the hammer to identify Thor in it, using black silver color.

Anirudh Halder, Marketing Head, TVS Motors, said at the launch of the new scooter with the theme of Super Heroes from the Marvel series, “We are very excited about the launch of Spider-Man and Thor themed and both these characters are very popular and loved all over the world. And through these scooters we want to provide better services and facilities to our customers.

Talking about the engine and power of both these scooters, the company has given a 124.7 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates power of 9.7 PS and peak torque of 10.5 Nm and the transmission of these scooters is automatic. Talk about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in rear wheel.

Talking about the features of this scooter, the company has given features like Bluetooth connectivity, voice assist feature, dual ride mode (Race Mode, Street Mode) in it.

If you want to take both these scooters of Marvel series, then you can buy them by visiting the company’s official website or by visiting your nearest TVS dealership.