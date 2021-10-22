TVS Motor to invest 1000 crore on new EV subsidiary Will focus on Electric 2 Wheeler to compete Ola Hero Bajaj

At present, the only EV product from TVS is the iCube e-scooter. After becoming a new company, TVS is preparing to launch many new EV products. This will intensify the competition in the EV segment in the times to come.

Along with electric cars, electric two-wheelers are also becoming increasingly popular in the country. Two-wheeler companies like Hero Motocorp and Bajaj are continuously working in the e-bike segment. Ola has increased the competition by introducing Electric Scooter. In view of the new circumstances, TVS Motor Company, one of the leading two-wheeler companies, has made special preparations.

TVS Motor will invest so many crores on the subsidiary

TVS Motor is going to create a separate company to strengthen its presence in the electric vehicle segment. For this, TVS Motor Company is going to invest a huge amount of 1000 crores. The company’s board has approved the proposal to form a new subsidiary for electric vehicles. This new subsidiary will focus on the e-bike market.

TVS ranks third in the two-wheeler market

Currently, TVS Motor has a market share of around 15 per cent in the Indian two-wheeler market. TVS is at the third position after Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle. Talking about the electric vehicle segment, TVS is currently selling only one model in this. TVS launched the iQube in January 2020. However, the company is preparing to launch new products in the coming time.

TVS to launch new EVs

The company’s Director and CEO KN Radhakrishnan said that the new subsidiary will help TVS increase its presence in the e-vehicle segment. Soon we will see our new products in the EV market. The subsidiary will allow us to expand the EV business.

These companies already exist

Revolt RV400 and RV300 e-bikes, Ather 450X e-scooter, Simple Energy One e-scooter, Bajaj Chetak e-scooter, Hero Electric Optima, Hero Electric Dash and Hero Electric NYX e-scooter and Ampere Magnus in the Indian e 2 wheeler market right now There are options like e-scooters. Apart from these companies like Benling, Ather Energy, AMO are also in this segment. Ola has recently launched the S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters in the market, which have received an overwhelming response. The company is going to start its delivery soon. Earlier, Bajaj has also announced the formation of a separate company to increase its share in the EV segment.