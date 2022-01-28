TVS Motors took 75% stake in this foreign e-bike company, $ 100 million deal TVS Motor Company acquires majority stake in Switzerland largest e-bike firm Swiss E-Mobility Group AG – TVS in this foreign e-bike company Motors took 75% stake, deal in $100 million

TVS Motor Company bought an 80 percent stake in Swiss electric bicycle and personal mobility company EGO Movement in September 2021 for about $18 million.

TVS Motor Company has taken a 75 percent stake in Swiss E-Mobility Group AG, a Swiss company that makes electric bikes. The deal was done for $100 million. The acquisition took place entirely in cash through TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd {TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd.}.

On Thursday (January 27, 2022), Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director (JMD), TVS Motor Company, told ‘online’ press conference, “The company has acquired Swiss e-bike company SEMG. This acquisition took place at a valuation of $100 million.

TVS Motor Company announced the successful acquisition of a 75% stake in the Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG). This reaffirms the company’s commitment to expansion in Europe through a portfolio of premium and technology leading brands, including Norton Motorcycles and EGO Movement. pic.twitter.com/iJAdcO3NMu — TVS Motor Company (@tvsmotorcompany) January 27, 2022

What is in the Swiss e-mobility brand portfolio? The Swiss-origin company has four components in its brand portfolio. These include Silo, Simpel, Allegro and Zenith. Not only this, the company also has two online platforms and 31 stores.

TVS had earlier bought 80 per cent stake in Swiss electric bicycle and personal mobility company EGO Movement in September 2021 for about $18 million.