TVS Motors will launch the hi-tech avatar of its best selling scooter on this day, know what could be the features and specifications

If you are planning to buy a new scooter, then before that know here complete details about the hi-tech avatar of the best selling scooter of TVS Motors.

The country’s leading automaker TVS is about to launch a new avatar of its best selling scooter TVS Jupiter on 7 October.

The company has released a video teaser of this scooter on social media, in which it is expected to have a new and more attractive design than before.

In this teaser released by TVS, the lights given in the brand new style of TVS Jupiter are seen. These lights are daytime running LED lights.

According to media reports, the company is going to present the new avatar of Jupiter with an attractive and aggressive sporty design, making it completely different from the existing scooter.

Apart from this, in addition to the seat, body graphics, hi-tech technology has also been reported in the scooter. Talking about the engine of the new Jupiter, according to media reports, the company has upgraded it to make it more mileage than before.

According to reports, the company is going to give a 125 cc engine in this scooter, in which fuel injected air-cooled technology can be used.

Talking about the features of TVS Jupiter, it can be given a brand new designed headlight, telescopic suspension with disc brake at the front. There have also been reports of attractive diamond cut alloy wheels being given in the scooter, with which tubeless tires will be given.

Apart from this, according to media reports, the new TVS Jupiter is going to offer features like Bluetooth connectivity, fast charger, side stand cutoff, engine kill switch.

Keeping the utility in mind, the company is going to provide big storage under the seat in this scooter in which you can keep more luggage or two helmets.

TVS has not made any announcement regarding the price of the new TVS Jupiter. But looking at the features and specifications of this new scooter, it is believed that its price is going to be at least 10 thousand rupees more than the existing scooter.

Talking about the current price, the starting price of this TVS Jupiter is Rs 65,673 which goes up to Rs 75,773 on going to the top model.

After launch, it is expected to compete directly with Honda Activa 6G and Suzuki Access.