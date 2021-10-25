TVS Sport 12 with strong mileage will be available here for 31 thousand, the company will give 12 months warranty

If you want a bike with strong mileage at a low price, then this company is offering to buy TVS Sport at less than half the price.

There is a long range of budget bikes with mileage in the two-wheeler sector of the country, in which the bikes of companies like Hero, TVS, Bajaj are available the most.

In which today we are talking about TVS Sport which is the best selling mileage bike of its company. If you want to buy this bike from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 58,130 to Rs 64,655.

But after reading the offer mentioned here, you can take it home by paying just 31 thousand rupees. But, before that, you should know the complete details of this bike from mileage to specification.

TVS Sport bike is a strong mileage and style bike which the company has launched in two variants. TVS has given a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine in this bike.

This engine generates 8.2 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Regarding the mileage of the bike, TVS claims that this bike gives a mileage of 76.4 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

(read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

After knowing the details of this bike, now you know the complete details of the offers you are getting on it. Today’s offer on TVS Sport is given by CARS24 which is a second hand vehicle buying and selling website.

(read this also– These top 3 sports bikes with strong style and speed come in the budget of just 1 lakh, read full details)

The company has listed it in the two-wheeler section of its site where its price has been kept at Rs 31 thousand. According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is 2014 and its ownership is first.

This bike has run 42,666 km so far and its registration is registered in HR-29 RTO of Haryana. On buying this bike, the company is giving 1 year warranty with certain conditions, apart from this seven days money back guarantee is also being given.

According to this money back guarantee, if there is any defect in this bike or you do not like it within seven days of buying this bike, then you can return it to the company, after which the company will refund you the full payment without any question. Will give