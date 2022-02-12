Auto

TVS Sport is available here in the budget of only 15 to 38 thousand, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

TVS Sport is a long mileage bike whose starting price is 59 thousand rupees but you can buy this bike for less than half price through these offers.

The bikes that are most in demand in the two wheeler sector are those that come in low prices and give long mileage, which includes bikes from Bajaj to Hero.

In which we are talking about a wide range of mileage bikes, TVS Sport Bike, which is a stylish mileage bike that comes at a low price.

If you buy TVS Sport, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 58,930 to Rs 64,955, but in the offers mentioned here, you can buy this bike in a budget of only 15 to 35 thousand rupees and take it home.

But before knowing that offer, it is important for you to know the complete details of the mileage, features and specifications of this bike.

Talking about the engine and power of TVS Sport, the company has given a single cylinder 109.7 cc engine which generates 8.29 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has installed drum brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which alloy wheels and tube tires have been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this TVS Sport gives a mileage of 75 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of TVS Sport, you know the complete details of the offer to buy this bike at a very low price.

The BIKES4SALE website has posted the 2011 model of TVS Sport for sale at a price of Rs 15,000.

The 2016 model of this TVS Sport has been posted on the DROOM website, whose price has been fixed at Rs 20,000 and finance is also being provided with this bike.

The BIKES24 website has posted the 2018 model of the TVS sport bike priced at Rs 38000, with which the company is also offering a plan of 1 year warranty and 7 days money back guarantee, subject to certain conditions.

