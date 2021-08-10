TVS Sport with down payment 8 thousand and easy EMI of Rs 2450 read full details – Buy TVS Sport with down payment of just 8 thousand, Easy EMI plan with 75 kmpl mileage

The name TVS Sport stands out as the flagship bike in the country’s two-wheeler sector among the long range of bikes that are preferred due to mileage and low cost. TVS Sport is the best selling bike of its company, which has made a good hold in the market due to style and mileage.

If you want to buy a stylish bike with this mileage, then you will have to spend Rs 57,330. But, if you do not have that much money, then through the finance scheme mentioned here, you can take it home very easily.

Before knowing what is that finance scheme, you should know the complete details of the mileage, features and specification of this bike. What is important for you to know. TVS Sport is the best selling bike among the cheapest and mileage bikes of its company. Which the company has launched in two variants.

This bike has a single cylinder 109.7 cc engine which is based on air-cooled technology. This engine can generate maximum power of 8.29 PS and maximum torque of 8.7 Nm. It is paired with a four-speed gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of this bike, the company claims that this bike gives a strong mileage of 75 km on one liter of petrol. After knowing the complete details of the bike, now you know the complete details of the finance offer available on this bike.

According to the down payment and EMI offer on two-wheeler sector information website BIKEDEKHO, if you take the electric start alloy wheel model of this TVS Sport, then the company is going to give you a loan of Rs 69,568. (read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

After which you will have to pay a minimum down payment for this bike which comes to Rs 7,730. After this, you will have to pay an easy EMI of Rs 2,485 every month for the next 36 months.

But if you make a down payment of Rs 20000 thousand for this bike, then after that you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 1,974 for the next 36 months. On which the bank will charge interest at the rate of 8 percent.

Important Information: Your banking, CIBIL score is completely dependent on the loan available for this bike. In which in case of any negative report, the company can increase the down payment and interest rates.





