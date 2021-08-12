TVS Star City Plus vs Hero Passion Pro which bike give mileage of 86 kmpl at low price know here

The highest demand in the two-wheeler sector of India is for low-cost mileage bikes. But along with this there are some bikes that after coming at a low price, they also give a lot of style along with mileage.

If you are also planning to buy a stylish bike with mileage, then you can know here. Complete details of those two bikes of the country which can prove to be a better option for you at a lower price.

Here we have selected Hero Passion Pro and TVS Star City Plus bikes for comparison. In which we will give complete information about the price, features, mileage and specification of these two. So that you do not remain in any confusion while buying a bike.

Hero Passion Pro: Hero Passion Pro is the company’s best selling bike whose upgrade model has been launched by the company. This bike has been launched in the market in two variants. In Passion Pro, the company has given a single cylinder engine of 113 cc.

This engine can generate 9.15 PS of maximum power and 9.89 Nm of torque. A four-speed gearbox has been given with this bike. For better braking in the bike, disc brake has been given in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel. With which tubeless tires have been given. (read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 68.21 km on one liter of petrol. The starting price of the bike is Rs 69,475 which goes up to Rs 73,975 in the top model.

TVS Star City Plus: TVS Star City Plus is the best selling mileage bike of its company. The company has launched it in two variants. The 109.7 cc engine with single cylinder has been given in the bike. This engine can generate power of 8.19 PS and torque of 8.7 Nm.

Disc brake has been given in the front wheel of the bike and drum brake has been given in the rear wheel. The tires of the bike are tubeless. Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 86 kilometers per liter. The starting price of this Star City is Rs 68,475, which goes up to Rs 70,975 when going to the top model.





