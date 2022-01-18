TVS XL 100 gives tough competition in terms of carrying heavy weight, this electric scooter can run 120 km in a single charge, read details

TVS XL 100 gives tough competition in terms of carrying heavy weight, this electric scooter can run 120 km in a single cost, read details

This electric scooter, which immediately competes with the TVS XL 100 Heavy Obligation, gives a lengthy vary even after loading 150 kg.

Electric scooter is most in demand in the quickly rising electric car demand in the nation, in which firms delivering items other than private use are additionally displaying curiosity in shopping for these electric scooters.

If you happen to additionally do the work of supply of any form of items, then know right here the entire details of the electric scooter that performs the supply work nicely, which gives a lengthy vary at a low value.

Right here right here we’re speaking about electric scooter maker Okinawa’s electric scooter Okinawa Twin, which is a highly effective heavy obligation scooter.

Speaking concerning the battery and energy of this scooter, the corporate has given 48 V, 55 Ah capability lithium-ion battery pack in it. With this battery pack, the corporate has given a motor based mostly on BLDC know-how, which is 250 watts of energy and the corporate is giving a three-year guarantee on this battery.

Relating to the battery charging of Okinawa Twin, the corporate claims that this battery will get absolutely charged in 4 to five hours after charging it with a regular charger.

Speaking concerning the vary and pace of the scooter, the corporate claims that when absolutely charged, this scooter gives a driving vary of as much as 120 km with a high pace of 25 km per hour.

Speaking concerning the braking system of the scooter, a mixture of drum brakes has been given in its entrance and rear wheels, which is an assisted braking system that comes with regenerative know-how.

For a comfy journey on tough roads, this scooter has telescopic suspension on the entrance together with a twin tube spring kind hydraulic shocker system on the rear.

The corporate is giving a guarantee of 3 years or 30,000 km on the motor of this scooter, together with 3 years guarantee can be being given on its battery.

Speaking concerning the options of the scooter, options like DRL perform with LED, LED winkers with distinctive design, fashionable and light-weight weight aluminum alloy wheels, have been given.

Speaking concerning the value, the corporate has launched this scooter in the market with an preliminary value of Rs 82,995 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which can be booked for a token quantity of Rs 2 thousand. Used in the industrial sector, this scooter immediately competes with TVS XL 100 Heavy Obligation.