TVS XL 100 Heavy Duty rivals Gravton Quanta electric moped, read full range and price details

In Electric Two Wheeler today, get to know the details of the Gravton Quanta electric scooter which can prove to be very powerful in terms of load carrying and range.

The two wheeler sector now sees a long range of electric bikes and scooters like bikes and scooters in which two wheelers with every budget and specification are easily available.

If you also want to buy a stylish and powerful electric scooter, then here you can know the complete details of a stylish electric bike cum moped Graviton Quanta of this segment. The company has given the design of a motorcycle cum moped to this electric scooter, which looks quite attractive to see.

Talking about the battery and motor of the Graviton Quanta, the company has given a 1.8 kWh-6 kWh capacity lithium-ion battery pack with 4 kW power BLDC hub motor. Regarding the charging of the battery, the company claims that on charging with a normal charger, this battery gets fully charged in 3 hours.

Regarding the range and speed of Quanta, the company claims that this moped gives a range of 150 km on a single battery after a full charge, but the same moped gives a range of 320 km on a double battery.

Keeping in mind the different driving styles of the people, the company has given three driving modes in it, in which the first mode is economy mode, which gives a range of 150 km.

,read this also– You can buy Suzuki Access 125 for just 20 to 38 thousand, will get money back guarantee plan with 1 year warranty)

The second mode is the City mode which offers a range of 110 kms and the third mode is the Sport mode which offers a driving range of 85 kms.

,read this also– Cheapest Mileage Bikes India: Top 3 bikes that give strong mileage at the lowest price, read details)

Talking about the braking system, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which CBS braking system has been given.

For a better ride on the roads, telescopic fork suspension has been installed in its front and twin rear shock absorbers have been installed in the rear.

Talking about the price of Graviton Quanta, the company has launched it in the market with a starting price of Rs 99,000. In the market, this moped cum bike competes directly with TVS XL 100 Heavy Duty Moped.