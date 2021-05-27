TVVP Recruitment 2021 for Anaesthetist and Other Posts, Download Application Form @vvp.telangana.gov.in





Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Recruitment 2021: Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad has invited purposes for recruitment to the put up of Anaesthetist, Lab Technician, Theater Assistant at MCH King Koti for a interval of 1 yr. candidates can apply to the posts by the prescribed on or earlier than 31 Might 2021.

Vital Dates:

Final date for submission of software: 31 Might 2021

Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Anaesthesia- 2 Posts

Lab Technician- 2 Posts

Theatre Assistant – 3 Posts

Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification:

Anaesthesia- MD (Anes)/DNB/DA.

Lab Technician- Intermediate and BMLT/DMLT

Theatre Assistant -Candidate should have handed 8th class from a acknowledged Board and should have put in a minimal service of 5 years as Nursing Orderly in a hospital.

Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – 18 to 34 years

Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Recruitment 2021 Wage

Anaesthesia- Rs. 100,000/- Per Month

Lab Technician- Rs. 17,000/- Per Month

Theatre Assistant – Rs. 10,000/- Per Month

Download Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

Easy methods to apply for Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Recruitment 2021

candidates can obtain the appliance type by the official web site from 27 Might 2021. The final date of receiving the appliance is 31 Might 2021 until 4 PM. Candidates are required to learn all directions earlier than making use of to the put up.

