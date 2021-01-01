Twilight 12.7 APK for Android – Download



Download Twilight APK v12.7. Twilight may be a solution for you if you are using your smart phone or tablet in the late evening. Recent research suggests that exposure to blue light before sleep may distort your natural (circadian) rhythm and cause inability to fall asleep. Twilight is posted in Health & Fitness category and is developed by Urbandroid Team. The average rating is 4.0 out of 5 stars on our website. However, this app was rated 4.6 out of 5 stars according to different rating platforms. You may also leave your review for Twilight on our website so that our users may have a good idea about the app. If you want to know more about Twilight then you may visit urbandroid help shift for more information. Average rating of 4.6 is calculated by taking account of ratings by 297,157 users. The app was rated 1 stars by 5,980 users and 5 stars by 215,788 users. This app is downloaded minimum 5,000,000 times but the number of downloads might be as high as 10,000,000. Download Twilight if you need a free app from the Health & Fitness category for your device but you will need Android 4.1 version or higher to install this app.

This app was posted on December 14, 2016 and is available since then on AndroidAPKsFree. The current version is 12.7.