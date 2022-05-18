Twin sisters become the 1st Asian American girls to make Eagle Scout in Brooklyn



BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) — Two younger sisters made historical past on Tuesday night time after turning into the first Asian Eagle Scouts from Brooklyn.

Selena and Alison Zhang are 17-year-old similar twins. They’re the first girls and the first Asian American girls to make Eagle Scout in Brooklyn.

“I attempted so laborious to get Eagle Scout,” Alison Zhang mentioned. “Happy with myself.”

“Regardless that I obtained Eagle Scout, it is not the finish of my scouting profession. There’s excessive journey camp,” Selina Zhang mentioned.

Three years in the past, the Boy Scouts of America allowed girls to be a part of, and the title was modified to Scouts of BSA.

The twins didn’t actually like lady scouts and all the arts and crafts, however they love all the out of doors actions provided to boys.

“I used to be in a position to shoot a gun, I used to be in a position to go tenting, kayaking, water rafting,” Selina Zhang mentioned. “At the identical time, it taught me a number of management abilities like how to become a pacesetter.”

“For biking, we had to experience a motorbike for 60 miles at the Poconos,” Alison Zhang mentioned. “Mountaineering. We had to do a number of climbing. One was to hike 20 miles in a day.”

They’ve earned greater than 100 badges every. They’re aggressive, robust and humble.

For one undertaking, they tackled the very urgent downside of Asian hate.

“It is actually unhappy to see on the information how the aged are being pushed down the monitor, getting punched in the face, set on fireplace. Actually unhappy,” Alison Zhang mentioned.

Selena is older by 5 minutes. Alison nonetheless has braces, however they’re coming off quickly.

They’re each straight A college students, athletes and now Eagle Scouts with badges up and down their sash.

“We sort of come as a pair,” Selena Zhang mentioned. “All the things we will we’re sort of linked. Folks know this. In the event that they see us, they see each of us.”

The younger teenagers had been bullied after they first moved right here from China, however now they’ve discovered their ardour and look ahead to main a brand new technology of youthful scouts.

