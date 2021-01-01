Twinkle Khanna Akshay Kumar: Twinkle Khanna shares her bellbottom review, says Akshay Kumar’s movie is a must watch

Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna has said that her husband Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ is a ‘Must Watch’ movie. The actress shared a photo on her Instagram account with her husband Akshay Kumar while walking the streets of London. He also told how he liked the film.

Twinkle Khanna Instagram Post

Check out this post on Instagram Post shared by Twinkle Khanna (wtwinklerkhanna)



Along with the picture, the actress wrote in the caption, ‘Looks like we’re walking in the park, but we’re going to do something really good. Screening of Mr.’s brilliant film ‘Bellbottom’ Mustwatch. Akshay Kumar has also reacted to Twinkle’s post and expressed happiness that his wife will like the film.

Ajay Devgn has also shared a message on Twitter for Akshay. Ajay wrote, ‘Dear Akki, I am getting a good response from’ Bell Bottom ‘. Congratulations. “Belbottom” is the first film of its kind. It is the first film to be released in cinemas after the second wave of the epidemic.

‘Bell Bottom’ first release of ‘Marjawan’, Akshay’s romantic style with Vani Kapoor

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ release date has arrived, it will hit theaters on this day

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bellbottom’ will also be released in 3D

The user asked Lara Dutta a question on the vaccine, everyone was surprised to see the response of the actress

