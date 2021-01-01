Twinkle Khanna Akshay Kumar: Twinkle Khanna shares her bellbottom review, says Akshay Kumar’s movie is a must watch
Along with the picture, the actress wrote in the caption, ‘Looks like we’re walking in the park, but we’re going to do something really good. Screening of Mr.’s brilliant film ‘Bellbottom’ Mustwatch. Akshay Kumar has also reacted to Twinkle’s post and expressed happiness that his wife will like the film.
Ajay Devgn has also shared a message on Twitter for Akshay. Ajay wrote, ‘Dear Akki, I am getting a good response from’ Bell Bottom ‘. Congratulations. “Belbottom” is the first film of its kind. It is the first film to be released in cinemas after the second wave of the epidemic.
