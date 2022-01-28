Twinkle Khanna compared her husband Akshay Kumars old age with whiskey shared the photo and said apna maal

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is very active on social media. Every day he has remained in the discussion for one reason or the other. At the same time, his wife and actress Twinkle Khanna also often shares photos of herself and her family on social media. Twinkle and Akshay have been married for many years, but even after all these years, their love has not diminished and both live like a newly-wed couple. Meanwhile, recently the actress has shared a photo of Akshay Kumar, in which she is telling him ‘her goods’.

Akshay and Twinkle have completed 21 years and even today both are seen showering a lot of love on each other. Recently, while sharing a photo of her husband on her Instagram story, Twinkle has praised her look and style. Sharing the photo, he wrote in the caption with it, ‘Apna mal .. old age like whiskey in a burnt wooden barrel. Do you agree too?

Let us tell you, on 17 January 2022, he celebrated his 21st wedding anniversary. During this, Twinkle had posted a photo with Akshay, in which both were seen enjoying a dinner date. Along with this post, he wrote in the caption ‘We have a chat on our 21st anniversary. Me: You know, we’re so different that, if we meet at a party today, I don’t know if I’ll even talk to you. She: I’ll definitely talk to you. Me: Why weren’t you surprised? So what would you ask? Will you ask me out for a date? She: No, I would say, ‘Bhai-ji, brother-in-law, how are the children, okay? OK Ciao. 21 years of happiness’.

With this, Twinkle Khanna celebrated her 48th birthday on 29 December last year. On the occasion of his birthday, Akshay Kumar wished his wife a happy birthday by sharing a photo of Maldives vacation. With this photo, Akshay Kumar had given the caption ‘Your being with me, the blues also find it easier to follow in my footsteps. Happy Birthday Tina’.