Twinkle Khanna gets a hilarious ‘punishment’ from daughter Nitara – view pic





Twinkle Khanna is one actress who is understood for her wit and humour. She posted a image immediately of a “makeover” she acquired from daughter Nitara, which she wittily described as “punishment”. Within the Instagram picture, Twinkle’s face is smeared with lipstick and kohl, and he or she poses smiling on the digital camera. “One other day and one other makeover! I’m clearly a glutton for punishment. And the baby has no future as a make-up artist! #FunnyMakeovers,” Twinkle wrote as caption. Additionally Learn – From Sanjay Dutt to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – discover out who these 10 actors dated earlier than tying the knot

Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap had encouragement for Nitara’s makeover sense. “The baby is a visionary! Giving Frieda vibes,” Tahira wrote within the remark part. Additionally Learn – Throwback Thursday: Do you know that earlier than Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and certainly one of his brothers had been the recent decisions for Baazigar?

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania mentioned: “Very kahloesque of her!” Additionally Learn – Sooryavanshi climax scene: Essential particulars of Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba crossover in Akshay Kumar’s movie REVEALED

Not too long ago, Akshay Kumar and spouse Twinkle Khanna introduced that that they had managed to obtain 100 oxygen concentrators for donation on this second wave of COVID-19. “Great information — Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Well being by way of Daivik Basis are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I’ve managed to get our palms on 100 as properly, now we have a whole of 220.Thanks for the leads. Let’s all do our bit,” Twinkle tweeted.

She had added, “I feel for the previous few weeks with members of my family unwell I’ve been in a little bit of a gap. However I could not keep there for lengthy. I implore all of you in your individual solution to do no matter you may so we are able to look again at this bleak second and a minimum of say it took the worst but it surely introduced out the perfect in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings.”

(With inputs from IANS)

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Collection.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



