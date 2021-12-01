Twinkle Khanna interviews Kajol on DDLJ, Ajay Devgn’s expenses, mother in law and kids | Twinkle Khanna took a wonderful interview of Kajol, mother-in-law, children, Ajay Devgan’s money and DDLJ

things about boarding school Remembering the old days, Twinkle told that both of them used to study in boarding school. Where Kajol was in a girls' school only, Twinkle's school had both boys and girls. Twinkle said that it was believed that girls from Kajol's school used to woo boys from Twinkle's school. Kajol said that the girls of her school used to woo boys not only from Twinkle's school but anywhere. never get married Both Kajol and Twinkle Khanna come from families where their mother raised them. That's why both of them believed that they had learned to do everything by themselves. From planting the bulb to wiping the broom. He knew that he did not have to wait for someone to come and do this work for him. Twinkle felt that her children were left a little underprivileged because they had not grown up that way, so strongly. didn't care about marriage Kajol tells that when she met Ajay Devgan, even before that the thought of marriage was not in her mind. They used to think that if they get married then people will have to get them married with a gun on their heads. But after meeting Ajay Devgan, a lot changed in his life. Kajol tells that Ajay brought her life to a standstill and it seemed that everything would go smoothly in the future.

From mother-in-law to mother-in-law

Kajol says that after marriage she could not call her mother-in-law as mother-in-law and once her mother-in-law’s friends interrupted Ajay Devgan’s mother for this. But Ajay Devgan’s mother, while replying to her friends, said that when she says mother, it will come from her heart, it will not look like a liar. After this the relationship between Kajol and her mother-in-law deepened.

How is the cost divided?

When Twinkle asked Kajol how to distribute the expenses, she said that whatever belongs to Ajay Devgan is mine and whatever is mine is also mine. Kajol sees whatever is spent online and Ajay Devgan spends offline. Kajol told that Ajay Devgan spends a lot of time with children. From doing homework with Yug to waiting for Nysa to return from parties, Ajay Devgn as a father is immensely responsible.

how is akshay kumar father

On this, Twinkle Khanna told that Akshay Kumar also spends more time with children. From having breakfast with Nitara to dropping her off to school in the morning, Akshay does everything. But Twinkle quipped that he doesn’t do anything special in this. If he gets up at four o’clock in the morning he must have something to do. Therefore, spending time with Nitara in the morning is no hard work for him.

children and age

Talking about her age, Kajol said that she too is scared to look old on screen so she takes great care of her skin. From sleeping for 8 hours to drinking a lot of water. On the other hand, on bonding with the children, Kajol told that these children just want someone to listen to them. Children of today are like that. That’s why I just listen to their problems and while talking to me, they solve their problems themselves.

