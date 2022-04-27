Twinkle Khanna’s story Salaam Noni Appa to turn into a movie by appluase entertainment | A film is being made on Twinkle Khanna’s story Salaam Noni Appa

Applause Entertainment has partnered with Ellipsis Entertainment and Twinkle Khanna’s Mrs Funnybones Movies for their upcoming film. The film is an adaptation of Twinkle Khanna’s short story ‘Salaam Noni Aapa’ from her bestselling book, “The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad” and marks the debut of Sonal Dabral as lead ad-man.

Twinkle has emerged as the country’s humor author and columnists with her bittersweet wit and sarcastic insights about modern life. Breaking the stereotype, this is a winning comic romance film which is being made by advertising maverick Sonal Dabral, let us tell you that Sonal is making his directorial debut with this film.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, says, “We are thrilled to adopt Salaam Noni Appa, a delightful story that defies tradition with Twinkle’s indomitable wit and her distinctive look on love, life and relationships. Sonal making a feature debut with us, along with our partners at Ellipsis makes the film extremely special for us.”

Twinkle Khanna of Mrs Funnybones Movies says, “Salaam Noni Appa is from my second book, based on the relationship between my grandmother and her sister, which was earlier adapted into a lovely play. With Applause and Ellipsis Shaking hands and turning it into a film, reaching a wider audience, and reaching multiple mediums is like a real moment.

Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar of Ellipsis Entertainment said, “This is our third partnership with Applause and our first collaboration with Mrs Funnybones Movies, which is based on an intriguing story that will leave you with a warm, fuzzy feeling. Continuing our track record of recognizing the best directorial talent through advertisements, we are delighted to partner with the lead ad-man of the film, Sonal Dabral.

Whereas director Sonal Dabral says, “A progressively sensitive story with wit and observational humour and it is the hallmark of Twinkle Khanna. And makers like Applause and Ellipsis have made it a habit to do something new and outstanding. For me as a There could not have been a better start as a feature film director. I am looking forward to bring this story to life in a way that will not only inspire but will be loved by all.”

english summary Twinkle Khanna’s short story Salaam Noni Appa is turning into a movie which will be produced by Mrs. Funnybones movies and Applause entertainment.

Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 16:26 [IST]