Twinkle Remembers Father Rajesh Khanna On His Death Anniversary

New Delhi. The last day i.e. July 18 was the 9th death anniversary of late superstar Rajesh Khanna. On this occasion, the actor’s daughter and actress Twinkle Khanna shared an emotional post on social media remembering her father. In the video, Rajesh Khanna is seen shooting for the film. While giving an interview to someone, the actor is also seen telling his experience during the shooting.

Twinkle Khanna gets emotional remembering her father

Twinkle Khanna has shared a video on her official Instagram. In the video, Rajesh Khanna is seen shooting for the film. With a beautiful smile on his face, the actor is also describing his experience as a journalist. Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote in the caption, “I have his eyes, my son’s smile and he lives in the hearts of the world. He is also alive.” This post of Twinkle is being liked a lot on social media.

Superstar Rajesh Khanna died due to liver infection

Rajesh Khanna was born on 29 December 1942 in Amritsar, Punjab. He did more than 180 films in his film career. He made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film Aakhri Khat. Rajesh Khanna is the first such actor who is known because of his stardom. This is the reason that even today he is not compared with anyone. After some time Rajesh Khanna was suffering from liver infection. Because of which he died.

Twinkle Khanna remains active on social media

Talking about actress Twinkle Khanna, she has been away from cinema for a long time. She is married to actor Akshay Kumar. Akshay and their two children are Aarav and Nitara. Twinkle also writes books. Also, she is very active on social media as well. Not only this, the actress had also helped people a lot amid the coronavirus. People also praised him a lot.