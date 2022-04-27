Twins get wild walk-off win after Tigers’ chaotic play: ‘Never had a good grip’



The Minnesota Twins Beat Detroit Tigers Tuesday night was a bizarre – and humorous – walk-off win that ultimately shook both teams.

The twins were trailing one after the other from the ninth floor as Gregory Soto was walking along when Trevor Larnach and Geo Urshela were walking. It was then that Miguel Sano, who made the final hit for the Twins, drove a line into the right field that clipped Robbie Grossman’s glove.

What happened next was a misreading of Sano and Ursella. After throwing at the home plate, Sano ran for second, forcing Urshela to finish third. The only problem was that Larnach was stuck at the base.

Tiger catcher Eric Hass threw the ball into the third, but the ball went over the head of Jaime Candelario, giving the Twins a two-run 5-4 win.

“It’s a painful loss,” said Tigers manager AJ Hinch after the game.

“Never had a good grip,” Hassey said of the wrong throw. “A big ol ‘ground ball caught and just made it ride.”

But Minnesota won’t complain about the win.

“Once you walk away and you just throw your hands in the air, and you smile and you win,” said manager Rocco Baldelli. “We made some boo-boos at the bases and we somehow got out of it and smelled like roses.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.