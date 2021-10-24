twist in aryan khan drugs case witness claims that 8 crore was to be paid to ncb officer sameer wankhede

Prabhakar Cell, who was a witness on behalf of the Narcotics Control Bureau, claimed that after the raid, he saw Shahrukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani, KP Gosavi and Sam D’Souza sitting together in a blue Mercedes car.

A twist has come in the drugs case involving Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. In this case, a person made a witness on behalf of the central probe agency NCB has claimed that he has heard the zonal director Samir Wankhede to pay Rs 8. However, the investigating agency NCB has denied the allegations of the witness.

According to news channel NDTV, Prabhakar Cell, who has been a witness on behalf of Narcotics Control Bureau, has claimed complicity and money deal against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and another witness KP Gosavi. Prabhakar Cell has said in his affidavit that he is the bodyguard of KP Gosavi. He has heard about a deal of 18 crores between KP Gosavi and Sam D’Souza. Out of which 8 crore was to be given to NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. Along with this, he also said in the affidavit that he had taken cash from KP Gosavi and had given it to Sam D’Souza.

Apart from this, Prabhakar SAIL also claimed that after the NCB raid it had seen SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani, KP Gosavi and Sam D’Souza sitting together in a blue Mercedes car. After which Gosavi asked him to be a witness and NCB got him to sign on a plain paper.

However, NCB officer Sameer Wankhede dismissed the claims of the witness and said that he would give a befitting reply. At the same time, sources in the agency also termed this claim as baseless and said that if there was a transaction of money then why would anyone be in jail. At the same time, the source also said that this claim has been made only to malign the image of the agency. However, the disclosure witness Prabhakar Cell has said that he is in danger of his life. Hence he has filed the affidavit.