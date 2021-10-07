Twitch data breach could be ‘potentially catastrophic’

Twitch, a live-video site popular with gamers, said on Wednesday that it has encountered a data breach that security researchers believe has caused widespread breaches in the platform’s computer code, security vulnerabilities and payments to its content creators. may have provided insight.

Amazon-owned Twitch confirmed it had been breached hours after it posted what the user claimed was a large trove of Twitch data on the anonymous message board website 4chan. The user said that the 128 gigabyte file is only the first part of the leak.

The user said file contains, among other items, a history of Twitch’s source code; proprietary software development kit; an online game store, an unpublished competitor of Steam; program Twitch was using to test its security vulnerabilities; And a list of the amount each streamer on the site has earned since 2019.

“Find out how much your favorite streamer is really making!” User posted. “Jeff Bezos paid $970 million for it, we’re giving it away for free.”