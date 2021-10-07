Twitch data breach could be ‘potentially catastrophic’
Twitch, a live-video site popular with gamers, said on Wednesday that it has encountered a data breach that security researchers believe has caused widespread breaches in the platform’s computer code, security vulnerabilities and payments to its content creators. may have provided insight.
Amazon-owned Twitch confirmed it had been breached hours after it posted what the user claimed was a large trove of Twitch data on the anonymous message board website 4chan. The user said that the 128 gigabyte file is only the first part of the leak.
The user said file contains, among other items, a history of Twitch’s source code; proprietary software development kit; an online game store, an unpublished competitor of Steam; program Twitch was using to test its security vulnerabilities; And a list of the amount each streamer on the site has earned since 2019.
“Find out how much your favorite streamer is really making!” User posted. “Jeff Bezos paid $970 million for it, we’re giving it away for free.”
Twitch did not respond to a request for comment about the details of the breach. “Our teams are working diligently to understand the extent of this,” the company wrote on Twitter. “We will update the community as additional information becomes available.”
Ekram Ahmed, a spokesman for Check Point, a cybersecurity company, said it was the company’s “strong suspicion” that Twitch’s code had in fact leaked, which was “potentially disastrous”.
“This opens a huge door for criminals to crack systems, lace malware and potentially steal sensitive information,” he said.
The incident sent Twitch’s community of streamers into a panic.
Caitlyn Siragusa, known to her 4.4 million followers as Amarnath, said in a text message that it was “quite shocking that so much information could be breached.” Saqib Zahid, who streams as Lyric to his 2.8 million followers, said in a Twitter direct message that the incident was “disappointing” but he was “not surprised.” Natalia Mogollon, better known as Alinity Online, said via a Twitter direct message that her reaction was “disappointment”.
And Felix Lengyel, one of the highest-paid and most notable personalities on the stage, tweeted in all-caps only: “HEY @TWITCH EXPLAIN?”
According to the earnings list, which could not be independently verified, some notable celebrities have earned millions of dollars since 2019. Some streamers confirmed their numbers were accurate – though others disputed the figures.
Scott Helier, a streamer who goes by Tahmorg, tweeted, “All the data I have on me in terms of payout value information is 100% true.” “It’s real and will affect people for years.”
Another streamer, Hassan Pekar, speculated that people were getting angry with the amount that List said he had made.
4chan users include the hashtag #DoBetterTwitch, a variation of the hashtag #TwitchDoBetter, which has been used in recent months by members of the Twitch community following the spread of so-called hate raids that bombed user streamers, particularly women and people. We do. Color with abusive and offensive messages.
Independent cybersecurity researchers said they were analyzing the data and combing the so-called dark web to find out what had happened.
“The Twitch leak is real. A significant amount of personal data is involved,” tweeted cybersecurity researcher Kevin Beaumont. “If the people involved really want to fight toxicity in gaming, they will want to look in a mirror because that kind of thing. Leakage is toxic behavior.”
