Twitch defaced with pictures of Jeff Bezos

Hackers managed to spoof Twitch for a few hours this morning, replacing several background game images with pictures of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Users reported seeing images of Bezos in the listing for GTA V, Dota 2, Minecraft, Apex Legends, and more on the Amazon-owned service.

It’s unclear how the background images were changed or whether this latest incident was aided by a major security breach in Twitch earlier this week. The hackers were able to exploit a server misconfiguration and steal hundreds of gigabytes of information. Twitch is still investigating the breach, and so far a wealth of information has been released concerning the website’s source code, unpublished projects, and even how much top streamers earn.

More Twitch shenanigans going on. All game directory header images on the web version of Twitch now show a closeup picture of Jeff Bezos. It’s been like this since last 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/LcKP9jGMCC — An Eternal Enigma (@AnEternalEnigma) 8 October 2021

At least one former Twitch employee warned that attackers can now look into shortcuts and APIs for internal Amazon services thanks to this leak. It’s entirely possible that the leak revealed some code that let people easily change background images on Twitch, or that it was simply a case of cache poisoning. Twitch relies on a variety of methods for caching images, and those can be the problems experienced. Either way, Twitch’s week isn’t going well.

Reddit users spotted the distorted images this morning at around 5 a.m. ET, with multiple images showing Bezos’s face as a banner behind games listed in the Twitch directory. We’ve contacted Twitch about the incident, but the company did not respond in time for publication.