Twitch hack: Source code and creator payout part of massive leak

Twitch appears to have been hacked, leaking the source code for the company’s streaming service, an unreleased Steam competitor from Amazon Game Studios, and details of creator payments. An anonymous poster on the 4chan messaging board has released a 125GB torrent that it claims contains the entirety of Twitch and its commit history.

The poster claims that the leak is designed to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space”. whereas ledge is unable to immediately verify the contents of the leak, video game chronicle Reports that it is valid.

The leak is said to have included the following:

About 3 Years of Creator Payouts on Twitch.

The entirety of twitch.tv, “going back to its earliest beginnings with commit history.”

Source code for mobile, desktop and video game console Twitch clients.

Code related to the proprietary SDK and internal AWS services used by Twitch.

An unreleased Steam competitor from Amazon Game Studios.

Data on other Twitch properties such as IGDB and CurseForge.

Twitch’s internal security tools.

The leak is labeled as “part one,” suggesting that there may be more to come. video game chronicle reports that the data may have been received as early as this week and that Twitch is aware of the breach.

We’ve reached out to Twitch for comment on this leak, and we’ll update you accordingly. Until we receive a reply, we recommend that you change your Twitch password and enable two-factor authentication on your account, if you have not already done so.

Twitch has been struggling to stop the ongoing hate and harassment lately. After weeks of hate raids, some Twitch streamers took a day off in August to protest the company’s lack of action. Twitch has responded to the #DoBetterTwitch movement, and it is a hashtag used today by an unknown hacker to promote this leak.