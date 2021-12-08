Twitch To Stream Kanye West’s Concert With Drake Live Via Amazon Music – Gadget Clock



Amazon Music And Prime video Confirmed that they will be grouped Twitch Exclusively air Connie West’s first title show, ‘The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert’, In five years.

The one-night show is set to air at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9, at 8pm PT. Expectations could not be higher, fans are already upset with the news Drake Join as a special guest.

The announcement ended a feud between the two artists over rumors Drake is associated with Kim Kardashian.

The move sets a precedent for uniting two of the world’s biggest hip-hop stars. Amazon Studio’s Alaina Bartels says: “It’s rare for our customers around the world to have two of the biggest cultural icons on one platform. We constantly focus on creating new opportunities for them to reach out to fans. We can’t wait for our viewers to see this special event. “

Her concert will not only be an opportunity for fans to see her new album ‘Donda’, but the purpose of the concert Raise awareness about the need for prison and sentencing reform.

As part of this initiative, Kanye will work with advocates of social justice, including former Cons of Community and Social Change, Hostel 2.0 and Uptown People’s Law Center.

Jennifer Salke, who is going to be the head of Amazon Studios, wanted to say, “We are very proud to be able to work with Kanye and Drake in this historic concert because they are both very enthusiastic and collaborative across the Amazon for this epic entertainment event.”

So there you have it! If you like that word, then check out the performance right here. In addition, the concert will be available for viewing at IMAX theaters across the United States. You can buy tickets. And for more information on participating companies, please visit the following websites:

Ex Cons for Community Change

https://www.eccc.org/

Hurry 2.0

https://www.hustle20.com/

Uptown People’s Law Center

https://www.uplcchicago.org/



