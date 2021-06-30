Twitter 8.99.0 APK for Android – Download



Twitter is an official Twitter application that allows you to use one of the wide-ranging social networks of the time on android devices at any place. From the breaking news to sports or entertainment, it all happens on Twitter first.

You can watch live streaming and explore the whole world. The main page of the application contains a toolbar having the option of Home, Notifications, and Messaging. On this application, you can visit profiles of your desired persons and can follow or un-follow, tweet, or re-tweet to their posts with ease.

The main function of this application is to make something trending through a single click on your android device within seconds. In trending, everyone can post their review about the subject trend. Through this trending option, you can judge your favorite personality from Entertainment, the news industry, Politics, or other happenings around the world. Moreover, you can Chat with your friends privately or make group chats. You can customize your profile with photos, current location. You can relive the memory of your older tweets by scrolling down the ‘your tweets Window’. Similar trends options are now available on Facebook where you can get to any trend using the #hashtag

Twitter App Update

We will discuss the Twitter App 2019 Update its main features and bug fixes. While it used to lag behind third-party Twitter apps, it’s now arguably the best way to tweet and engage with your followers. When you open the app, there are three screens to swipe between. First is your feed, featuring the tweets of people you follow, as well as the occasional ‘promoted tweet’. There are also tweets suggested by Twitter based on who you follow.

Swipe left to view the Discover tab. Here you can see current trends (which you can set by location), popular tweets, and retweets, and suggestions for users to follow.

Swiping again brings up the Activity tab. This shows you what the people you follow have been up to on Twitter. You can see what tweets people have “favorited”, for example, and get a feel for what people are talking about when not creating their own tweets.

You can also see your own Twitter profile, messages, and notifications.

When you tweet from the app, as well as sharing links and 140 characters of text, you can now take photos and videos and share them directly in your tweet. Videos can last up to 30 seconds.