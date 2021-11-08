Twitter banned in China, but resorts to social media company taking PLA to threaten India, India on high alert

Indian authorities are monitoring these videos. Troops deployed along the borders have been put on high alert. The government says that the Indian Army has been completely guarded on the LAC. The command has been asked to maintain vigil at all times.

Although China has banned Twitter, Xi Jinping’s PLA is resorting to social media company to put pressure on India by spreading rumors. Videos are continuously being released on Twitter from the side of Chinese soldiers stationed on the Indian border. Indian Army officials have issued a high alert in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh after such videos surfaced on social media.

According to the news of NEWS 18, the Modi government says that videos of their soldiers were posted in large quantities on Twitter from China. At present, videos and pictures of soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army of China have been released on the Indian border from several verified and unverified accounts in social media. Indian authorities are monitoring these videos. Troops deployed along the borders have been put on high alert. The government says that the Indian Army has been completely guarded on the LAC. The command has been asked to maintain vigil at all times. The Chinese military is adept at deceit. Hence precaution is necessary.

Keep in mind that tension between China and India has remained since the last year’s clash in Ladakh. There have been talks many times, both at the military and political level, to reduce tensions along the border with China. There were talks of about 13 phases between India and China at the military level, but nothing concrete came out of anything. After the Pentagon report, the political atmosphere in India is also enthusiastic. Opposition parties are constant attackers on the government. The Pentagon has said in its report that the Chinese army has infiltrated the territory of India. After this, the atmosphere is constantly stirring.

On the other hand, China has been engaged in large-scale exercises in Tibet for some time. A few days ago, a US report revealed that China has established a village of about 100 houses in Arunachal Pradesh. Now China is using Twitter and other social media platforms to threaten India. On the previous day, Owaisi of AIMIM had also targeted the government by releasing a similar video. BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has also been continuously slamming the government on the issue of China.