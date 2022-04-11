Twitter bans Bill Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick



Juanita Broaddrick has been banned from Twitter after the platform flagged off her recent tweet challenging the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine.

Broaddrick, a former nursing administrator who accused former President Bill Clinton of rape, provided an email to Gadget Clock Digital announcing the suspension of his account from Twitter.

The company says its account has been locked “for violating the policy of disseminating misleading and potentially harmful information regarding COVID-19”.

The statement included the original tweet that initiated the ban, challenging the effectiveness of the Broadrick coronavirus vaccine, suggesting that pharmaceutical companies have made huge profits because of them and explicitly claiming that vaccines “alter DNA”.

“When will the waste of this vaccine end? Big Pharma has benefited enough over the next 100 years. According to the screenshot received, in an initial post posted on April 9, he said that vaccines do not work and stop changing DNA.” By Gadget Clock

In a statement, Twitter advised Broaddrick to delete the tweet if he wanted to regain access to his account.

“We understand that in times of crisis and instability, it is difficult to know what to do to protect yourself and your loved ones. Under this policy, we need to remove content that could endanger human health, including authentic sources of global and local public health information.” Goes against direct direction from, “the company said.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock.

The social media site Broaddrick has warned that repeated offenses could result in a “permanent suspension” of the account. The statement did not specify whether the previous violation occurred or whether it was the first offense.