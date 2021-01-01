Twitter birds protest Congress: Anger over Rahul Gandhi’s account lock, Congress activists fiercely protest Twitter birds – leaders fry Twitter and send it to Twitter headquarters

This has been opposed by Congress workers after the Twitter accounts of former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party leaders were locked. Rahul’s Twitter account has now been undone. At the same time, some leaders of his party in Andhra, criticizing Twitter’s attitude, fried the Twitter bird and sent it to Twitter headquarters.Earlier, Twitter accounts of Congress leaders were locked for tweeting about the Delhi rape incident. In this regard, Congress workers protested widely. These accounts were later reopened by Twitter. A video of him surfaced on social media after the protest on Wednesday.

He said- protest because it should not happen in future

Opposition Congress leader GV Shriraj said, “We have created a Twitter dish and are sending it to Twitter headquarters. This is a protest against Twitter’s action in which it locked Rahul Gandhi’s account.” We want to take action and not take such action in the future.

