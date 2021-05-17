Twitter Blue, a paid subscription-based service, with an ‘undo tweet’ feature might launch soon- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Twitter Blue, a paid subscription-based service, with an ‘undo tweet’ feature might launch soon- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



FP Trending

Twitter is anticipated to launch Twitter Blue, a premium subscription-based service that’s anticipated to be priced at $2.99 (about Rs 219) per 30 days. Twitter Blue might embrace options like ‘Undo’ tweets the place customers could have a few seconds to undo a tweet that has been posted by them. For the unaware, Twitter is but to allow the feature of modifying the already printed tweets. One other inclusion of Twitter Blue is more likely to be a ‘Collections’ part which will permit customers to organise and save their favorite tweets or those which they might wish to view later.

Researcher Jane Manchun Wong shared particulars on Twitter’s new options by means of a thread of tweets. She means that the above-mentioned options may very well be a a part of Twitter’s base plan for which customers could also be anticipated to pay extra for extra feature additions.

I used to be instructed by a number of sources that Twitter plans to launch the brand new self-served Verification Request type subsequent week https://t.co/vI4q63WwJe — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 13, 2021

Twitter has not but made any announcement of its subscription service. Therefore, there is not any official affirmation on the options, value of the plan, and when the service might be launched. Additionally, it’s nonetheless being anticipated if these paid options will facilitate Twitter customers to subscribe to it. Rising knowledge safety considerations on social media platforms recommend that Twitter might have to make sure its customers of information safety for them to make use of the service. For extra particulars, we should await any official announcement from Twitter.

Jane had earlier tweeted about Twitter’s Verification program which might launch subsequent week.

In January 2021, Twitter had eliminated the blue badge suggestive of verified accounts from inactive and incomplete accounts as a part of the brand new verification coverage. It had stopped verifying accounts since 2017 owing to the outrage over the verification course of.