Twitter could be working on Facebook-style reactions



Twitter could be including some new emojis to reinforce its previously star-shaped, presently heart-shaped Like button, according to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong. The property Wong discovered — which have been dependable predictions of future options up to now — present “cheer,” “hmm,” “unhappy,” and “haha” emoji reactions, although some presently solely have a placeholder emoji.

Fb has had the same set of reactions since 2016. However Wong’s leak exhibits that Twitter could be taking a barely totally different path in the case of which moods it needs customers to specific: whereas it has laughing and unhappy expressions in widespread with Fb, Twitter may additionally embrace a makes-you-think and cheer choice. Twitter doesn’t appear to have the “indignant” expression that Fb does, however which will be as a result of anger on Twitter is already dealt with by the reply and quote tweet capabilities.

We’ve seen one other look at this function when Twitter requested customers in regards to the addition of emoji reactions in a survey just a few months in the past. In response to a request for remark, Twitter advised us the identical factor it did final time: that it’s “at all times exploring further methods for individuals to specific themselves in conversations.”

Twitter appears to be busy with new options lately: we’ve heard rumors of a premium subscription service, and we’ve seen the rollout of bigger photos, its audio-based Areas function, and assessments of a tip jar function. The corporate even began again up its verification program (earlier than pausing it once more simply over every week later). Maybe the one factor Twitter isn’t working on is a theme park to take care of Florida’s deplatforming legislation, however contemplating the disparate acquisitions it’s been making of late, it’s too early to disregard the likelihood.