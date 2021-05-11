Twitter donates $15 million for COVID-19 relief in India across Care, Aid India, and Sewa International USA- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Twitter donates $15 million for COVID-19 relief in India across Care, Aid India, and Sewa International USA- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



tech2 Information Employees

Twitter has donated $15 million (Rs 110.22 crore) to assist deal with the Covid-19 disaster in India which is battling the unprecedented second wave of the lethal pandemic. Twitter CEO Jack Patrick Dorsey on Monday tweeted that the quantity has been donated to 3 non-governmental organisations – Care, Aid India and Sewa International USA. Whereas CARE has been given USD 10 million, Aid India and Sewa International USA have obtained USD 2.5 million every.

$15 million cut up between @CARE, @AIDINDIA, and @sewausa to assist deal with the COVID-19 disaster in India. All tracked right here: https://t.co/Db2YJiwcqc 🇮🇳 — jack (@jack) May 10, 2021

In the meantime, Twitterati cried foul at the donations made to Sewa International USA.

Pricey NRIs,

Please do not donate to Sewa International for Covid relief. They work because the welfare wing of RSS. Other than supporting BJP govt’s large crimes together with abandoning Indian residents in this pandemic, in addition they visitors kids from tribal areas to indoctrinate them. — Neha Dixit (@nehadixit123) May 4, 2021

Pricey @jack and everybody else studying this. Please cease funding hate in the occasions of corona. @SewaUSA is a widely known peddler of hate and bigotry. #COVID19 #Covid19IndiaHelp RT requested for speedy consciousness! @PKashwan — Dilip Mandal (@Profdilipmandal) May 11, 2021

Sewa International, recipient of $2.5 million from Twitter, is a wing of the identical #RSS–#BJP regime that thinks suffocating dissent and criticism by censoring tweets is an effective strategy to battle a pandemic. https://t.co/FORBcHfJuA — Pieter Friedrich (@FriedrichPieter) May 11, 2021

“Sewa International is a Hindu faith-based, humanitarian, non-profit service organisation. This grant will help the procurement of life-saving gear reminiscent of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, BiPAP (Bilevel Optimistic Airway Strain) and CPAP (Steady Optimistic Airway Strain) machines as a part of Sewa International’s ‘Assist India Defeat Covid-19’ marketing campaign,” Twitter mentioned in an announcement.

“Gear can be distributed to authorities hospitals and Covid-19 care facilities and hospitals,” it mentioned.

Reacting to the announcement, Sewa International’s Vice-President for Advertising and marketing and Fund Growth Sandeep Khadkekar thanked Dorsey for his beneficiant donation, saying it was gratifying that Sewa’s work has been recognised.

“We’re a volunteer-driven non-profit organisation, and we consider in serving all, following the sacred Hindu benediction, ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’ – ‘Could all be pleased. Our administrative prices are about 5 per cent, that means that each greenback a donor affords, we spend 95 cents of it on the work that it’s earmarked for. In these previous two weeks, we have now seen how overwhelmed India’s healthcare system is, and we need to do as a lot as we are able to to return to the help of people who find themselves deeply affected. Twitter’s generosity will go a great distance in serving to us do the work we need to do, and that we have to do’,” Khadkekar instructed PTI.

With this, Houston-headquartered Sewa USA has to date raised $17.5 million in direction of its India Covid-19 relief efforts.

CARE is a number one humanitarian organisation preventing international poverty. Twitter mentioned the grant of $10 million will help CARE’s pressing motion to assist deal with the lethal second wave of Covid-19 infections devastating India. “Funds can be used to complement authorities efforts by establishing short-term Covid-19 care centres; offering oxygen, PPE kits and different critically wanted emergency provides for frontline well being employees; and addressing vaccine hesitancy and serving to be certain that folks get vaccinated, notably in distant, marginalised communities in India,” it mentioned.

Affiliation for India’s Growth (AID) is a volunteer motion selling sustainable, equitable and simply improvement. AID companions with grassroots organisations in India on interconnected areas of schooling, well being, agriculture, livelihoods, setting, and human rights, Twitter mentioned.

“This grant will assist under-resourced communities determine Covid signs, forestall unfold, entry care and therapy, profit from medical gear together with oxygen, oximeters, thermometers, protecting gear and vaccination, survive lockdowns, regain livelihoods and will strengthen hospitals and NGOs that serve rural and low-income communities,” Twitter added.

With inputs from Press Belief of India