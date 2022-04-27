Twitter employees still flooding Democrats with 99 percent of their donations for midterm elections



Twitter employees maintain a rapid pace of 99 percent of their political donations pouring into democratic campaigns and committees for midterm elections, the filing shows.

The bizarre slant on Twitter employee grants paints a picture of a face-to-face fight with Elon Musk, who has vowed to make the company “politically neutral” in order to maintain trust.

The people hired by the social media giant have distributed 1,225 grants through ActW, the Democrats’ central fundraising platform, for a total of $ 72,296, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Meanwhile, only ten donations from Twitter staff were pushed through WinRed, the Republicans’ fundraising platform, for শেষ 505 by the end of March, according to the filing.

This means that Twitter workers have maintained an astronomical momentum of 99 percent of their contributions to the democratic campaign and committee in just six months until the 2022 election.

Musk said Wednesday he hopes to pull the company into the political center. He wrote on Twitter, “For Twitter to be worthy of public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means disturbing the far right and the far left equally,” he wrote on Twitter.

Dan Ganer of the Media Research Center previously told Gadget Clock, “From top to bottom, these organizations are extremely liberal, broadly democratic.” “At the top, they contribute to the Democrat cause. At the bottom, they contribute to the irresistible number of Democrat causes.”

Twitter’s board of directors, which on Monday accepted Elon Musk’s 44 44 billion offer for the company, also showered Democrats with thousands of dollars in recent elections, the New York Post reported.

The purchase of Musk’s company has led to a celebration by Republican lawmakers, who often criticize Twitter for its biased censorship of right-leaning accounts and statistics.

“Twitter publicly censors speeches based on political ideology and mocks our constitutional freedom,” Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz tweeted after announcing the deal.

“If Elon Musk could actually turn it around to protect freedom of speech and encourage open speech, Twitter’s full potential would be unlocked,” Cruz said.

Democrats, meanwhile, argue that the platform is not biased against conservatives.

Paul M. Barrett, a liberal columnist, wrote a column for The Hill this week that it is “strange” that Republicans often criticize Twitter for censorship when they enjoy “high levels of engagement” and popularity on the platform.

Barrett acknowledged in a recent study that Twitter censored conservative accounts at a higher rate than liberals. The authors of the study conclude that conservatives are “more prone to spreading misinformation” and justify the results.

One of the most significant incidents of Twitter bias came during the 2020 election.

A few weeks before Election Day, The New York Post published their groundbreaking story about Hunter Biden’s laptop. Responses to Twitter and Facebook limit immediate story sharing. Twitter also locked the post’s account under the threat of deleting their tweets about their Hunter Biden.

Twitter also famously banned President Trump after January 6, 2021, yet the outlet allows for free rein to tweet highly controversial people, including dictators and users accused of murder.

Trump told Gadget Clock this week that he did not want to rejoin Twitter and instead used his platform Truth Social to publish his message.

