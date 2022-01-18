twitter flooded with memes on PM Modi’s viral video of address in world economic forum

Within the video of PM Modi which goes viral, he out of the blue stops in the center of the speech.

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is turning into very viral on social media. Within the video, PM Modi is seen addressing the Davos agenda of the World Economic Forum. The PM out of the blue stops in the course of the address. Within the video, PM Modi is seen saying, “Temperature of Indians… We Indians have expertise… Jis….”

Within the meantime, he stopped for some time and began trying round. One part claims that the PM stopped because of the fault of the teleprompter, whereas the opposite class (which incorporates all of the BJP leaders) says that the fault was not the teleprompter however the patching. Nonetheless, the actual purpose appears to be a technical fault.

After this video of PM Modi went viral, the place leaders of all opposition events are reacting to it, there was a flood of memes and feedback on social media. Netizens are sharing one to 1 humorous memes concerning this difficulty and saying that PM Modi doesn’t maintain press conferences as a result of there is no such thing as a TP there.

In a single of the memes, the person has proven Kejriwal slicing the TP wire. On the identical time, a person shared a video of the taking pictures of a serial, in which the character forgets his line and will get indignant. With this video the person wrote, ‘Modi ji with out teleprompter…’

A person named Mohita wrote, ‘You’ll be able to clearly see the anger in his (PM Modi) eyes… it was a transparent gesture. Surendra Yadav wrote, ‘Right here the teleprompter shook, there Tusshar Kapoor turned from Raj Kapoor, sir’. A person named Mohit Jain quipped, ‘That is what occurs when the kid is dishonest in the paper and the instructor catches the instructor and retains the slip with him.’

Mohammad Arif wrote whereas having fun with, ‘Even if you happen to had mentioned Abba, Gabba, Chabba, the individual in entrance would have understood.’ Dinesh Babu wrote, ‘The expertise of us Indians falters as quickly because the teleprompter is turned off.’ Deepak Chowdhary wrote, ‘Teleprompter’s job has gone… Whole political science.’

Allow us to inform that the response of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi additionally got here on this viral video of PM Modi. He tweeted, “Even Teleprompter couldn’t bear so many lies.” Whereas speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi mentioned, “Narendra Modi has nothing to say now. Converse to the teleprompter…whose again is the controller. The controller controls from behind, then Narendra Modi speaks.”

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh taunted, ‘With out teleprompter authorities can not converse, and devotees with out toolkit. Maybe there should have been some deficiency in the austerity of the teleprompter itself.