Twitter is improving the quality of live video by removing a feature

Twitter announced on Tuesday that it leaving an attribute from its live broadcast tools, but the company is removing it in service of improving the quality of your video broadcasts.

What went? Now, you cannot invite guests to join a broadcast via audio before it goes live. That feature was added in March 2020. Now, when you go live, your broadcast will only show you and everyone else in the frame, though people can still post to chat or tap to add a heart to interact with you. You are broadcasting.

Starting today, we’re removing the option to invite guests while you’re live, so we can improve the quality of your video broadcasts. Your audience can still interact with you through chat and hearts. https://t.co/bymoq55VIy — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) 5 October 2021

Although Twitter says the changes are aimed at improving video quality, it’s also worth noting that Twitter has another feature for shared live audio: its offering of a clubhouse-like space. The space seems to have caught on more than Twitter live video, so perhaps the company thought it would be redundant to offer both and is focusing on the feature that has more traction.

The change also follows another to improve video quality on the platform: In September, it announced that new videos posted on the platform would be less pixelated. I haven’t noticed a big difference yet, but I’ll take any improvements Twitter can make.