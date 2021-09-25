Twitter is seeking input as it explores filters and limit controls on Tweets

Twitter is looking for input on two new potential features that could give users more control over the tone of their tweets and the quality of replies. filter and limit, As shared by Twitter designer Paula Barcante, will discreetly hide offensive or hurtful answers or prevent repeat offenders from responding at all.

Based on the concept images shared by Barcante, Twitter will detect whether you’ve received harmful replies and then prompt you to turn on a filter or limit. “If you have the filter turned on, potentially harmful replies to your tweets will not be shown to you or anyone else,” Barcante writes. When the limit is enabled, accounts that are offensive or with a history of “repeating, uninvited tweets” will be prevented from responding at all.

Twitter’s concept of whether you have filters or limits enabled is pretty clear. In the case of filtered Tweets, they are still visible to the person who replied, with additional text that reads: “This reply is visible only to you.” For limit enabled accounts, Twitter will show a warning saying “Reply limit is on” with a link to learn more.

Now since this – completely hypothetical – process is automated, it is bound to not be accurate all the time. Barcante noted that Twitter is also considering allowing users to review Tweets that fall into the trap of any feature and seek to correct it in case a user disagrees with Twitter’s automatic decision.

In terms of features Twitter has experimented with of late, Filters and Limits certainly seem more useful than Fleets (RIP). It’s easy to imagine that enabling those settings would prevent the massive racist abuse that highly visible users can experience on the platform. Twitter also looked at other ways to protect the user experience, such as adding the ability to hide old Tweets or choose who will see the Tweet before you send it.

Like many of Twitter’s experiments, these all sound like great ideas; Now, they really need to be implemented. Barcante did not give a timeline for when that might happen.