Twitter may be close to launching Super Follows, as new research shows what it could look like



Twitter introduced earlier this yr it was engaged on a Super Follows characteristic that might enable some customers to cost followers and provides them entry to further content material. On Sunday, app researcher Jane Manchun Wong tweeted screenshots of what she says it will look like.

In accordance to Wong’s research, which is often very correct, the Super Follows program will be restricted to Twitter customers with at the least 10,000 followers, who’ve posted at the least 25 tweets throughout the previous 30 days, and are at the least 18 years outdated. As Twitter has referenced, one of many major options of Super Follows will be bonus content material, such as unique tweets for Super Followers.

Wong additionally found a listing of content material classes that Super Follows customers would select from to describe their content material (such as “sports activities” or “podcasting”), and notes that “grownup content material” and “OnlyFans” are listed as “content material platforms” together with Fb, Substack, Patreon, Twitch, and YouTube.

Twitter is engaged on Super Follows utility Necessities:

– Have at the least 10000 followers

– Have posted at the least 25 Tweets in previous 30 days

– Be at the least 18 years outdated notably, “Grownup content material” and “OnlyFans” are talked about within the class and platform sections https://t.co/qSEjh0ohm8 pic.twitter.com/yvkzx672V2 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 6, 2021

Twitter declined to remark about Wong’s newest research on Sunday. However It’s beforehand described the Patreon-like Super Follows characteristic as a sort of subscription, offering an instance the place a Super Follows consumer charged $4.99 per thirty days for customers to get entry to “perks.”

It’s the most recent direct funds characteristic Twitter has launched in latest weeks; in May it started testing Tip Jar, which lets customers make one-time funds to creators instantly on Twitter by clicking a greenback invoice icon on their Twitter profile. Twitter doesn’t take a reduce of Tip Jar donations, which helps a number of fee choices together with Money App, PayPal, and Venmo. It’s not clear how funds would be structured for Super Follows, however it appears possible Twitter would take a share.

Twitter’s product crew has been busy this yr, introducing a number of new options together with its Twitter Blue subscription service which is testing in Canada and Australia. It’s additionally reopened, then closed, then reopened once more its verification program, up to date its warnings for probably offensive tweets, improved its photograph cropping algorithm to enable “taller” photographs to absolutely show in customers’ feeds, added the power for Android customers to search their direct messages, and purchased Scroll, the $5-per-month subscription service that removes adverts from taking part web sites.