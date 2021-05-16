Twitter may be working on Twitter Blue, a subscription service that would cost $2.99 per month



Twitter has beforehand confirmed that it’s exploring a paid subscription mannequin for some options, and app researcher Jane Manchun Wong tweeted Saturday that she’s found how a lot it’s going to cost and what it’s going to be referred to as. Twitter Blue, Wong says, will cost $2.99 per month, and can embody an Undo Tweets characteristic and bookmark collections. Wong says it seems Twitter is working on a tiered subscription mannequin, which she posits might imply a less-cluttered, premium expertise for the highest-paying subscribers.

A Twitter spokesperson declined to remark Saturday, however the firm doesn’t normally affirm or in any other case remark on Wong’s usually correct discoveries of recent options earlier than they launch.

Twitter has made a slew of recent product bulletins over the previous a number of weeks, updating its warnings for probably offensive tweets, enhancing its picture cropping algorithm to permit “taller” photographs to totally show in customers’ feeds, including the flexibility for Android customers to look their direct messages, and rolling out a Tip Jar characteristic to permit customers to make donations to some creators, journalists, consultants, and non-profits (though that final one raised some privateness issues about what person info is included together with the tip).

And earlier this month, Twitter acquired Scroll, the $5-per-month subscription service that removes advertisements from web sites that take part. With the Scroll announcement, Twitter additionally stated it would be winding down Nuzzel, a Scroll service that despatched customers every day e-mail roundups of high tales of their Twitter feeds.

As Wong noted in a later tweet, Tony Haile, the previous CEO of Scroll who’s now on the product workforce at Twitter, tweeted the day his firm was acquired that Scroll would “integrate into a broader Twitter subscription later in the year.” That would appear to counsel that one of many choices of a premium Twitter product would be an ad-free expertise, one thing it appears diehard tweeters have requested for nearly as a lot as editable tweets.

In its first-quarter earnings report late final month, Twitter had a revenue of $68 million on income of $1.04 billion. The corporate reported a 20 % enhance in monetizable every day energetic customers.

There’s no phrase but on when a premium paid model of Twitter would launch, or who would be eligible.

Replace May fifteenth 3:09PM ET: Provides that Twitter declined remark, and extra element about Twitter’s acquisition of Scroll.