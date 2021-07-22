Twitter may launch new feature of dislike

Twitter may soon offer the option of Dislike, using which users can dislike any tweet. Recently Twitter has tested this option.

New Delhi. Micro blogging site Twitter is going to launch a new feature. Twitter is now testing a new feature that will enable users to upvote and downvote replies to tweets. Twitter has said it still doesn’t have a ‘dislike’ button. Currently under testing with a select group of iOS users, the feature is available in a variety of styles.

Read More: BJP leader Khushboo Sundar on target of hackers, Twitter account hacked

what twitter said

As Twitter posted on Thursday, some of you on iOS may see different options to vote up or down vote on answers. We’re testing this to see if you understand the types of answers that are relevant in a convo.

Company informed that, your downvote will not be public, while your upvote will be shown as like.

can be added downvote button

Twitter had previously experimented with ideas such as Reactions, which appeared to mimic the emoji reactions Facebook used for its posts.

In November of last year, Twitter product lead Kyvan Becpour said that the company was looking for a dislike button or a downvote. Bekpour said that the dislike button or the downvote button is something that we (dislike) can do.

Read More: India asked for the most account related information from Twitter in six months, the company released the report

Let us tell you that at present the options of Like, Retweet and Share are available in a tweet while there is no option like dislike. In such a situation, it can be a new experience for the users, which they will get only with a new feature. However, it is not yet clear when Twitter is going to add the downvote button and from when users can use it.

It is worth noting that Twitter is a microblogging site on which one has to keep his word in limited words. Recently, there was a tussle between the government and Twitter over the new IT rules. But after this Twitter had to pull its feet and follow the IT rules.