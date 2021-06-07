Twitter may soon launch Super Follows paid service for users with more than 10,000 followers- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Twitter may soon launch Super Follows paid service for users with more than 10,000 followers- Technology Information, Gadgetclock





tech2 Information Workers

Earlier this yr, on the Twitter Analyst Day, Twitter introduced that it’s engaged on a brand new paid service referred to as Super Follows, to permit users to cost for their content material. Now, some screenshots shared by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong reveals what it might appear like. The screenshots are additionally a touch that the service may be formally launched soon. As per Wong’s analysis, whose work is normally correct, the Super Follows service will likely be restricted to users with more than 10,000 followers, who’ve posted at the very least 25 tweets in previous 30 days, and are 18 years or older.

Twitter is engaged on Super Follows utility Necessities:

– Have at the very least 10000 followers

– Have posted at the very least 25 Tweets in previous 30 days

– Be at the very least 18 years previous notably, “Grownup content material” and “OnlyFans” are talked about within the class and platform sections https://t.co/qSEjh0ohm8 pic.twitter.com/yvkzx672V2 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 6, 2021

Wong additionally discovered that the Super Follows users will be capable to categorise their content material underneath heads like Grownup content material, Magnificence, Comedy, B2B, and more. Content material creators will apparently additionally be capable to put up throughout different platforms like Fb, twitch, amd OnlyFans.

Super Follows users will reportedly be capable to generate profits for each new one that subscribes to them.

A screenshot additionally exhibits an incomes estimator, which hints that the service may value users $4.99 monthly, which is about Rs 360 a month.

Super Follows service will basically let users subscribe to unique content material by creators and get labels of Super Followers.

Twitter, which at present makes cash from adverts and promoted posts, may be capable to add further income through the Super Follows transactions.