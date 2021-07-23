Twitter New Feature: Login possible without password

Twitter New Feature: Want to know which new feature the microblogging site Twitter is going to bring. So read the full news in detail.

New Delhi. The world’s number one micro blogging site Twitter is about to bring a new gift for its users. Twitter has announced that it is going to bring a new feature to its existing app for Android users. With the help of this feature, users will be able to log in to Twitter without entering a password. Users will not need to enter the password every time, although this feature of Twitter is still on test mode and is being used by only a few users.

Twitter’s new feature

The new feature that Twitter is going to bring to its users, in that feature, users will have the facility that they can attach their Twitter account with Google account. For this, he will have to attach to the same Google account which is already logged in the phone.

Let us tell you that Twitter has announced to give this feature in its upcoming beta version. Twitter has told that for the time being it is also running this for Android users. Later this feature is preparing to go for the iOS platform as well.

On which version will this feature be available?

Twitter is going to make this feature available to users on its 9.3.0-beta0.4 version. Which till now will be only for Android users. Also, Twitter has said that it is going to bring this feature for ISO soon.

It is worth noting that from time to time, all the social media platforms try to keep their users active by giving them new features. Earlier, Twitter has also announced to bring dislike button.