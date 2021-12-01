Twitter new rule Users will not be able to share private photos videos without approval – Twitter’s new rule! Users will not be able to share private photos, videos without approval, know

Twitter is in action for the first time since Parag Agarwal took over as CEO. Now other users will not be able to share private photos and videos without the permission of the Twitter account holder. For this, Twitter has made its network policy more strict. On the other hand, people who are not public figures can ask Twitter to remove those pictures or videos. Whose report he posted without permission. At the same time, it is expected that in the coming days, Twitter can also make major changes in its second policy.

Twitter users will be able to appeal – Under Twitter’s new policy, users will no longer be able to share personal photos and videos of a person without his permission. Twitter says that doing so is infringing on a person’s privacy. It can also cause emotional and physical harm to him.

Apart from this, Twitter has clarified that Internet users will have every right to appeal. That is, users can appeal to remove their private photos and videos. Let us tell you that Twitter has already banned the sharing of anyone’s address, ID proof, contact details or financial information.

New rules apply as soon as Parag Agarwal becomes CEO – Twitter made this change at a time when Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey announced that he was leaving the company and company executive Parag Agarwal was named CEO. Parag Aggarwal implemented new rules for Twitter a day after taking over.

The rule will not apply to public figures – Most of Twitter’s rules will not apply to public figures. Because Twitter believes that sharing photos and videos of common users without permission harms the privacy of people. At the same time, the purpose of implementing this rule is to further strengthen the anti-harassment policies and keep women users safe.