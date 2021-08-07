twitter-removes-blue-tick-from-ms-dhoni-account-and-memes-including-gautam-gambhir-and-anushka-sharma-becomes-viral-twitter removed blue tick from MS Dhoni’s account, on social media More than one funny memes went viral

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni often remains a topic of discussion on social media. Sometimes his style and sometimes sports activity Dhoni always remains in trend. Meanwhile, on Friday, once again MS Dhoni started trending and this time the reason was to remove the blue tick from his Twitter account. However, with the news going viral on social media within a few hours, Twitter returned Captain Cool’s blue tick.

Let us tell you that Dhoni is not active on Twitter for a long time. He made his last tweet on January 8 this year, while this inaction is being cited as the reason for removing his blue tick.

It is worth noting that according to Twitter’s verification policy, if someone changes their handle, then the blue tick badge can be removed. Blue tick can be removed even if the account is inactive for a period of six months.

At the same time, there was a flood of tweets on social media as soon as Dhoni’s blue tick was removed. When Dhoni fans started tweeting in support of Dhoni, many people started enjoying it by sharing different memes. In these memes, a mention of former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir was also seen.

Apart from cricketers, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also mentioned in a meme in these memes. Anushka Sharma was also seen in a meme, and a scene from the film Bahubali-2 was also seen in a meme.

Let us also tell you that getting an account unverified from Twitter or removing blue ticks is not a new thing. Recently, the blue tick has also been removed from the Twitter account of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajiv Chandrasekhar and actress Kangana Ranaut.





