Twitter rolls out ‘Twitter Blue’ premium subscription: Check price, launch date, features and other details

Twitter rolls out ‘Twitter Blue’ premium subscription: Check value, launch date, features and other details



Micro-blogging platform Twitter is gearing as much as roll out a brand new subscription service ‘Twitter Blue’ which can present customers with all kinds of features in lieu of a month-to-month price.

The information was shared by Twitter itself within the iOS App Retailer. In the meantime, famed researcher, Jane Manchun Wong, one of many first paying prospects, additionally revealed some details concerning the new ‘Twitter Blue’ service.

Twitter confirms “Twitter Blue”, which prices $2.99 per thirty days by publicly together with such In-App Buy on the App Retailer For testing, I’ve change into the primary paying Twitter Blue buyer Twitter Blue comes with Shade Themes in addition to customized App Icons Reader Mode coming quickly https://t.co/RxQHwi6apl pic.twitter.com/UC7kfNS9PE — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 27, 2021

Twitter Blue subscription value:

With a purpose to use the ‘Twitter Blue’ service, customers must pay a month-to-month subscription to utilise the add-on features and to reinforce their on-platform expertise. Customers must pay a month-to-month subscription of USD 2.29 (Rs 177) per thirty days, and it’s the newest paid providing.

What’s Twitter Blue and its features?

The social media large had knowledgeable that it’s engaged on all fronts on a paid service to offer a premium set of features to the customers. The affirmation of the subscription service got here after the Twitter app’s itemizing on the app retailer talked about a brand new in-app buy.

READ ALSO| Twitter begins testing adverts in Fleets

A few of the features of Twitter Blue:

1.Colored themes: The brand new ‘Twitter Blue’ will provide customers completely different colored themes and customized icons. Customers will now have numerous choices to pick from completely different color themes. One may change the app’s color to crimson, inexperienced, yellow, orange and others.

2. Undo Tweets: Customers will now get the choice to undo tweets if they begin utilizing Twitter Blue companies. The brand new choice will allow people to retract their despatched tweets inside seconds of posting them. It might additionally help customers in catching their grammatical errors.

3.Reader Mode: Reader Mode will assist the customers to transform tweet threads into simple to learn textual content. With the assistance of Reader mode, one can merge all of the tweets right into a single display screen. Nonetheless, this characteristic continues to be in improvement mode.

4.Bookmarks assortment: The gathering for Bookmarks will assist the customers to classify their saved tweets into one folder. With this unique characteristic, customers can spend extra time managing their favorite content material and might be helpful in eCommerce listings.

5.App icons: If you happen to subscribe to Twitter Blue, you’ll be able to select from varied customized icons. The customized icons can be found in varied color choices like pink, purple, yellow, orange and blue.

Twitter Blue launch date

Twitter Blue is anticipated to hit the markets quickly however as of now, there was no official assertion on the launch date. Just lately, Twitter acquired Scroll which is a subscription service that eliminates commercials from information web sites. Reviews counsel that Scroll may also be bundled together with the brand new characteristic of Twitter.

READ ALSO| Verification course of on Twitter resumes: Step-by-step information on tips on how to get a blue tick