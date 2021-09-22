Tech

Twitter says it will fix the disappearing tweets problem

The company said, Twitter is planning to make some changes that can prevent tweets from disappearing while reading Wednesday on its support account.

Here you may have participated. If you were viewing a tweet on your timeline, and someone else you follow at the same time replied to it, or the original tweeter threaded it, the app would suddenly refresh while the tweet disappeared from view. . This is clearly not ideal, so Twitter plans to make changes over the next two months to fix the problem.

In a tweet replying to a userOf course, Twitter has attempted to fix this more simply: “We want you to be able to pause and read a Tweet without having to go and see it.”

The two-month time frame means a fix won’t happen immediately, however, so you may still run into the issue before Twitter makes the necessary changes. And while it’s unclear what changes Twitter plans to make, the improvements could be welcome for those affected by the disappearing Tweets.


