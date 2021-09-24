Twitter says new videos will be less pixelated

Twitter’s poor video quality has been a long-running frustration for users on the platform, but on Friday, the company shared some potentially promising news: Videos uploaded to the service will now “look less pixelated for a better viewing experience.” Twitter said in a tweet From its support account.

Twitter removed the pre-processing step in its video pipeline when you upload, the company explains ledge, which may mean that the authenticity of a video is closer to that of the original version. But beyond that, we don’t know much about what’s changing, and it’s unclear why the company is so vague as to what should be a change worth celebrating from the rooftops.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong uploaded a video showing the alleged improvements to the test, and resulting video Appears to be less pixelated than it might otherwise be. (This video sounds a bit loud, so you might want to turn your volume down before watching it.) It’s obviously not quite as crisp as the high-quality videos you might see on YouTube or Twitch. And this upgrade only applies to newly uploaded videos, so old videos won’t see the improvements.

That said, it’s promising to see that Twitter is putting some effort behind improving its video experience. And the upgrade could boost video quality past that, as earlier this week, Wong’s research suggested Twitter is also in the works. Video playback speed options.