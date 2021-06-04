Twitter starts rolling out its subscription service in Canada and Australia- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Twitter starts rolling out its subscription service in Canada and Australia- Technology Information, Gadgetclock





Twitter is rolling out a subscription service, beginning in Canada and Australia, that provides perks like an undo button for subscribers. The “Twitter Blue” subscription service will provide options that customers have lengthy requested for — however nonetheless no edit button. It contains bookmark folders for organizing saved content material; an “Undo tweet” function that offers customers 30 seconds to cancel a despatched tweet earlier than it seems; a “reader mode” that makes threaded tweets simpler to learn; and customizable app icons and colour themes.

Subscribers may even get devoted buyer help, that means points they report might get consideration sooner than different customers.

The subscription prices 3.50 Canadian {dollars} (Rs 211 roughly) a month and 4.50 Australian {dollars} (Rs 252 roughly). There’s no timeline for rolling out the service in different international locations.

Twitter has been including new options to draw new customers. The social media web site has almost 200 million day by day customers, fewer than different social media networks. Fb had 1.88 billion day by day customers on common in March 2021. Snapchat, in the meantime, had 280 million common day by day energetic customers in the primary quarter.

In Could 2021, Twitter relaunched its profile verification course of in India and different international locations. Twitter additionally launched a new policy for verification, primarily based on public suggestions, to make verification eligibility standards extra clear.

